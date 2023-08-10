Emmys Set January 2024 Date for Postponed Ceremony

The 75th Primetime Emmys are now slated to take place on Monday, Jan. 15 (aka Martin Luther King Jr. Day), four months after their originally scheduled Sept. 18 airdate. Additional details, including a host for the live telecast (Fox, 8/7c) will be announced at a later date.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10, will now take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7. An edited version of the ceremony will air Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 pm on FXX.

With the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild striking simultaneously — as of May 2 and July 13, respectively — it seemed a foregone conclusion that this year’s Emmys would not be held in September as planned. In late July, according to our sister site Variety, vendors for the 2023 ceremony were told the awards would not air on Sept. 18, marking the first official indication that the event was being postponed.

As previously reported, Fox had been eyeing a postponement to January all along, while the Television Academy was lobbying for a November 2023 date. With the Emmys now set for Jan. 15, they’ll fall after the Golden Globes (scheduled for Jan. 7), the SAG Awards (Jan. 10) and the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jan. 14).

Nominations for the 75th Emmys were announced on July 12, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack at 27 total nominations. Fellow HBO darlings The Last of Us and The White Lotus followed with 24 and 23 nods, respectively, and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso boasted 21 contenders. (Refresh your memory on the full list here.)