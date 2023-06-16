Read Next: TWD: Dead City’s Stars Revel in the Chance to ‘Push Those Boundaries’ Further as Maggie and Negan
Daytime Emmys 2023: Susan Lucci, Maury Povich Receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards

Daytime Emmy Winners 2023
A talk show titan and an iconic drama queen are being honored for their decades of contributions at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced on Friday.

Susan Lucci, best known for portraying Erica Kane on ABC’s All My Children from 1970 to 2011, and Maury Povich, whose extensive daytime credits include hosting Maury from 1998 to 2022, have been selected as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Honorees.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci says in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

Lucci was famously nominated for 19 Daytime Emmys before finally winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999, a long-awaited moment made even more memorable by presenter Shemar Moore’s bellowing announcement. Relive the moment here:

Adds Povich: “I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment.”

The NATAS also announced this year’s Gold and Silver Circle Honorees: the Gold Circle includes host/producer Tanya Hart, producer Wendy Riche, producer Al Schwartz and actress Vernée Watson, while the Silver Circle includes production coordinator Christina Knack and producer Patrick Weiland.

A new airdate for this year’s Daytime Emmys has not yet been announced; the ceremony was postponed in May due to the Writers Guild of America (aka the WGA) going on strike.
