Sistas First Look: Fatima Sets [Spoiler] Straight in the Aftermath of Karen's Fire

Just two weeks in, the sixth season of Tyler Perry’s Sistas is already on fire — literally.

Last week’s premiere ended with Karen’s salon going down in flames, and it sounds like things are just heating up. (Sorry, no more fire puns. Promise!)

On the bright side, “Preston shows up for Danni when she needs him the most,” according to BET’s official logline for Wednesday’s episode (9/8c). Unfortunately, “it doesn’t seem to extinguish her anger towards him,” because #TeamDeston just can’t catch a break.

Meanwhile, “Fatima sets Tamara straight about compensation for the role she’s been tapped to play,” something she and Zac are probably discussing in the shot below:

It also looks like Sabrina and Calvin are having a long-overdue chat in Episode 2. The only question is: What exactly are they discussing? Their potential future as a couple? The latest twist in the Maurice-Que drama? Where Calvin keeps getting all these outrageous jackets? The possibilities are endless.

See if you can glean anything from their body language here, because neither of them looks particularly happy:

Your thoughts on the sixth season of Sistas thus far? Drop ’em all in a comment below, along with any of your hopes for this dramatic bunch.