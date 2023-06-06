Gotham Knights Recap: Pop Quiz! Who Got Dealt a Paternity Shocker?

This Tuesday’s episode of The CW’s Gotham Knights was not joking around.

For starters — and as Harper would be the first to tell you — it was a horny little hour, starting off with the reveal that Turner and Duela in fact did the deed — a lot — after their library liaison. (The way Duela described their hook-up will, of course, land in our Quotes of the Week column.)

And as the episode neared its end, a bit of derring-do on Harper and Stephanie’s behalf — which along the way required some slow dancing — coupled with Stephanie being shook by a hard truth about her dad, set the stage for #Sharper to finally share a first kiss. And then another….

But in between the above assignations, you had the introduction of Duela’s mother, Jane Doe (played by The Librarians‘ Lindy Booth), who much to Turner’s surprise reunited with her kid at the Ace of Clubs bar after being released from Arkham. Being very much her daughter’s mother, Jane pulled some strings to lure Harvey Dent into her crosshairs there at the bar, at which point she drugged him.

When Harvey came to, he found himself strapped into a straight jacket and tied to a chair in a boiler room somewhere, with Jane and Duela looking on. Jane proceeded to detail for her daughter how Harvey was responsible for her getting locked away 18 years ago. As Jane told it, Harvey effectively gaslit her — by hooking up with her again and again back in the day, and then playing dumb afterwards and even reporting her to the police as a crazed stalker.

But what was really happening, it became clear to us, was Dark Harvey was happily bedding Jane, leaving Good Harvey none the wiser and truly believing he had a loon chasing him.

What’s more, one result of that love affair between Dark Harvey and Jane… is Duela! Yes, Harvey is Duela’s father, though he never had any idea. And the Joker knew about the ruse but was happy to play along, at least until Duela proved to be able to protect herself and not hide behind his name.

As Duela came to accept this huge new truth, Jane yanked from her daughter’s neck the bullet she carries around (to one day put into the man responsible for her mother’s misfortune) and loaded it into a gun. She then invited Due to shoot Harvey — and after some hesitation, but feeling all kinds of resentment toward Harvey, Duela did pull the trigger. After Harvey slumped over, shot, the ladies slipped away to hide out in a friend’s trailer home for a spell.

Harvey survived the gunshot, though — thanks, fittingly, to the coin he keeps in his pocket….

What did you think of Gotham Knights‘ antepenultimate episode and all the big happenings?