TVLine Items: Kelly Rowland Schools grown-ish, Bird Box 2 Trailer and More

Kelly Rowland has something to teach the students of grown-ish.

The singer/actress will recur on the Freeform comedy’s upcoming sixth and final season as Edie, a tenured professor who is the head of Cal U’s psychology department, it was announced as part of the show’s ATX TV Festival panel on Saturday. Rowland makes her debut in Episode 6.

Additionally, rapper Latto will appear in multiple episodes as Sloane, a wine rep who counts Doug as a client, while R&B artist Omarion and rapper NLE Choppa will guest-star as themselves.

Season 6A premieres Wednesday, June 28 at 10/9c, with the second half of the show’s swan song airing in 2024.

* Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica) will voice the villain Molecule Man in Season 2 of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel.

* The game show Person, Place or Thing, hosted by actress Melissa Peterman (Reba), will air this fall on Fox Television Stations after a four-week test run last summer, Deadline reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the movie The Out-Laws, starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, and premiering Friday, July 7:

* Netflix has released a trailer for the original movie sequel Bird Box Barcelona, which will release Friday, July 14:

