Walt Willey Heads to General Hospital — as All My Children's Jackson!

It appears that someone in Port Charles, N.Y. soon will be in need of legal eagle Jackson Montgomery’s services. All My Children's ABC Finale Photo Gallery

Daytime-TV vet Walt Willey is heading to ABC’s General Hospital, Soap Opera Digest reports, reprising no less than his role of All My Children‘s Jackson Montgomery.

Willy’s GH arc is expected to kick off sometime in July.

Willey originated the role of Jackson, an attorney, on AMC back in 1987, and stuck with the Pine Valley, USA-based sudser until the September 2011 end of its run on ABC.

Of note, he previously crossed Jackson over to another ABC soap, The City, for a handful of 1996 episodes.

Willey’s soap career began in 1983 with a gig on The Edge of Night, after which he booked a run on Another World run as Jim LaRusso. His credits also include Ryan’s Hope (as that ABC serial’s fourth Joe Novak), As the World Turns and, most recently, the role of actor Gregory Ashford on the YouTube sudser Tainted Dreams.

Who in Port Charles do you think needs Jackson’s legal guidance? And will he do a double take if he happens to spy Alex Devane’s twin sister? (Or had they met on AMC? I plum forget!)