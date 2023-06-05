Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, With Home Edit Duo as Hosts, Eyed at ABC

A remodeled edition of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is being assembled at ABC, as broadcasters plot to stock their shelves with fare that is WGA strike-proof.

The unscripted home renovation show — which ran for nine seasons on ABC (from 2004-2012, with Ty Pennington as host), and then got a one-season reboot via HGTV in 2020 — this time around will be hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best friends and co-founders of the lifestyle brand The Home Edit (which in September 2020 begat a two-season Netflix series).

Akin to the original EM:HE, the new incarnation aims to “showcase great stories, inspired volunteers, and mind-blowing home renovations and builds for families who give back to their communities.”

In each episode, Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home or a major renovation. A team of builders, contractors and design experts then will assist them on each major makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. Along the way, the hosts will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success.

Shyam Balsé will serve as showrunner of the new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and executive-produce with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar. (Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine shingle acquired The Home Edit in February 2022, before Shearer and Teplin’s Get Organized With The Home Edit dropped its second season on Netflix.)

Are you excited to see more homes get extreme makeovers? With the homeowners hopefully be able to pay any increased property taxes?