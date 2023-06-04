Flamin' Hot: Here Is How to Stream the Cheetos Flavor Origin Story

Ever wondered who was responsible for bringing Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into your life? The new movie Flamin’ Hot will answer that and all of your other Hot Cheeto questions.

The film is based on the true story of Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who used his Mexican American heritage to create one of the world’s most beloved snacks. Here’s everything you need to know for streaming the movie.

How to Watch Flamin’ Hot on Streaming

Flamin’ Hot will hit both Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, June 9. So if you want to know more about your favorite, taste buds-taunting snack, you’ll have to subscribe to one of the streamers — or subscribe to both with a bundle.

If the Disney programming isn’t your jam, you can opt for a Hulu subscription to gain a tase of to Flamin’ Hot when it debuts Friday, June 9.

What Is Flamin’ Hot About?

Flamin’ Hot tells “the inspiring story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon,” according to the film’s official description. The movie is directed by Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and stars Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as American businessman Roger Enrico and Jesse Garcia (Narcos: Mexico) as Montañez.

WATCH FLAMIN’ HOT TRAILER NOW:

