Ratings: Blacklist Grows With Thursday Move, Even as NBA Finals Dominate

In the latest TV ratings, ABC's broadcast of this year's NBA Finals tipoff dominated Thursday in all measures.

ABC | The Nuggets of Denver’s Game 1 win over the Heat from Miami averaged 7.6 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, down just 5% in audience from last year’s Celtics/Warriors opener.

NBC | Now wrapping its run on Thursday nights, a first episode of The Blacklist drew a season high audience of 2.71 million total viewers, while steady with a 0.2 demo rating. A second episode did 2.2 mil (nearly matching this season’s second-biggest audience) and another 0.2.

CBS | Among non-sports fare, Young Sheldon and Ghosts reruns led Thursday in the demo (each with a 0.3), while the former copped the biggest audience (3.6 mil).

