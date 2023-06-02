Padma Lakshmi Leaving Top Chef After 19 Seasons — Read Statement

It’s the end of an era for Top Chef.

Host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi has announced that she is leaving the Bravo cooking competition after 19 seasons.

"After much soul searching, I have made the difficult decision to leave Top Chef," Lakshmi wrote on Twitter. "Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly,” her statement continued. “I feel it’s time to move on and need to make space for Taste the Nation, my books and other creative pursuits. I am deeply thankful to all of you for so many years of love and support.”

Hulu’s above-mentioned Taste the Nation dropped its second season on May 5; there has been no word yet on a Season 3 pickup. Top Chef, meanwhile, has already been renewed for Season 21.

