TVLine Items: Katie Cassidy's Hallmark Debut, Renfield Hits Peacock and More

Love is in the air for Arrow vet Katie Cassidy, who will make her Hallmark Channel debut in A Royal Christmas Crush as part of the network’s annual Christmas in July programming event.

In the movie, airing Saturday, July 8 at 8/7c, “Ava (Cassidy) accepts the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince (Chesapeake Shores‘ Stephen Huszar) himself,” per the official synopsis. (Catch a sneak peek in the below promo.)

Meanwhile, The Christmas Reboot (working title), reuniting Hallmark’s Heart of the Holidays stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier, will make its debut on Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm. In the flick, “a Christmas wish gives Renee (Lengies) the successful life she’d always dreamed of. This new reality is perfect, except for one thing…she is no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier). Now, Renee must race against the clock to win him back before Christmas Eve.”

In addition to the two new original movies, back-to-back holiday movies will air every day in July from 10 am to 10 pm on Hallmark Channel, with viewers’ fan-favorites filling the July 1-4 lineup.

* Renfield, Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale starring Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Friday, June 9.

* Lashana Lynch (Still Star-Crossed, No Time to Die) will star opposite Eddie Redmayne in Peacock’s The Day of the Jackal series-adaptation as Bianca, “a tenacious law enforcement agent determined to catch” the notorious assassin known as The Jackal (Redmayne), our sister site Variety reports.

* The British-Italian historical drama Domina will premiere its second season stateside on MGM+ on Sunday, July 9, with its first two episodes. Watch a trailer:

