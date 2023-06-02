Drag Race All Stars 8 Just Gave Us One of the Most Dramatic Exits in Herstory

Hello, hello, hello! We’re about to Ru-veal a major twist from Episode 5 of Drag Race All Stars 8. If you don’t want to be spoiled, please sashay… away.

Remember that piping hot tea that Heidi N Closet alluded to during last week’s All Stars? Well, it fully boiled over in Episode 8, though it scalded a different queen than we were expecting.

While preparing for this week’s runway, the queens had a frank discussion about having each other’s backs, during which Kandy Muse confronted Heidi about her allegations: “Since we’re talking about family and stuff, Heidi, why did I hear that you went to Jimbo and talked about how I’m coming for her?”

Everyone in the Werk Room was instantly gagged, and most of their jaws remained on the floor for the next few minutes — as did mine.

Heidi stood by her claim that Kandy was targeting Jimbo, then turned to Alexis Michelle, who was allegedly in the room with Heidi when Kandy supposedly made her target known. Alexis briefly backed up Heidi’s story, then quickly retracted her statement and threw Heidi under the bus… right next to Darienne Lake. (PSA: Alexis is not to be trusted!)

Kandy responded by acknowledging that she called Jimbo “competition,” but she refused to cop to anything else. “Ain’t we supposed to be sisters?” she asked. “Where’s the loyalty?” Jimbo pointed out that Heidi was being loyal to her by sharing what she heard, adding that she was frustrated by the whole ordeal: At this point, it’s Heidi’s word against Kandy’s, and I don’t know who to believe.”

And s–t got really real when Heidi announced to the group, “Let’s just have fun tonight, and when it comes down to voting… vote for Heidi!” The queens — most of them, anyway — did their best to talk Heidi down, but she had clearly reached her limit. “This has become really ugly and really hideous, and I don’t like that,” she continued, before ultimately revealing her decision to leave the competition entirely.

“I need my peace and my joy,” she concluded. “I’m not going to regret this. I know I’m not. No amount of money … is worth my happiness. I’ve done what I came here to do. I came here to have fun, show my growth and have a kiki, honey. Sometimes you just have to take your destiny into your own hands.”

RuPaul made the exit official shortly after hitting the runway. “Sadly, I want to confirm that Heidi N Closet has chosen to remove herself from the competition and will not be taking part in the Fame Games,” she told the panel. “We wish Heidi nothing but love.”

Tell us: Did you see this face-crack moment coming, or were you totally surprised by Heidi’s decision to leave? And in the great Werk Room War of All Stars 8, are you #TeamHeidi or #TeamKandy? Vote in our poll below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on this wild episode of television.