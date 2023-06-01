Somebody Somewhere Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Fred Rococo’s wedding isn’t the only cause for celebration: Somebody Somewhere has officially been renewed for Season 3, HBO announced Thursday.

The series follows Sam (Bridget Everett), a true Kansan on the surface who’s struggling to fit the hometown mold. “Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people (and finding your voice) is possible,” reads the official description.

In the Season 2 finale, Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) squashed their beef and reconciled after Joel’s dishonesty caused major hurt and friction in their friendship. (Read our post mortem with Everett here.)

The series also stars Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon), Meighan Gerachis (Irma), Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan) and Barbara Robertson (Darlene).

TVLine’s cable scorecard has been updated with the renewal news. Excited to head back to Kansas for another round with the gang? Sound off in the comments below.