Ratings: Nancy Drew Returns Up, Riverdale Eyes High on Quiet Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s MasterChef led the first Wednesday of the off-season in the demo, while CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted rerun copped the quiet night’s largest audience. What Network Shows Remain on the Bubble?

FOX | With #OneChicago and Survivor now out of the way, MasterChef drew 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, up sharply from last week’s season opener. Week 2 of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (1.6 mil/0.3) similarly enjoyed gains.

THE CW | Facing minimal competition, Nancy Drew returned to 420,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, improving on both its 16-months-ago finale and its average Season 3 audience (360K, which aired on Fridays opposite Magnum P.I., 20/20 and such); TVLine readers gave the final season premiere a grade of “A”; read post mortem. Riverdale (283K/0.1) in turn hit a season high in audience and ticked up in the demo.

CBS | That aforementioned Most Wanted repeat delivered 3.6 million viewers.

