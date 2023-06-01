iCarly Cast Apologizes for Torturing Pearl in Season 3: 'We Do Treat Her Poorly, That's Going to Continue'

iCarly fans couldn’t be happier that the Paramount+ revival is finally giving Carly and Freddie their day in the sun. But you know who’s not thrilled? That would be Freddie’s current girlfriend Pearl. Remember her?

Honestly, we wouldn’t blame you if you don’t. Heck, even Harper regularly forgets her name. (“I want to say… Squirrel?”) But Pearl is very much present in the first two episodes of Season 3, now available to stream, and she’s in for a world of hurt.

“I’m going to say #JusticeForPearl, because we do treat her pretty poorly,” Laci Mosley (aka Harper) tells TVLine. “And that’s going to continue.”

In fact, according to Nathan Kress (Freddie), the group’s treatment of Pearl “somehow gets significantly worse” as the episodes progress.

“I mean, we do drop her on her head,” Jerry Trainor (aka Spencer) tells TVLine. “But she lands on her feet!”

Mosley hits the nail on the head, comparing the characters on iCarly to the gang from Seinfeld: “We’re all the worst, but we don’t know it, and this poor woman Pearl is just one of our victims.”

Kress is also quick to defend his character, insisting that Freddie — who won’t break up with Pearl, yet still tries to sabotage Carly’s new relationship — isn’t as selfish as he appears.

“It’s actually Freddie being desperate,” Kress says. “He’s trying so hard to combat these feelings that he has, and they’re really tearing him apart. He’s trying to cling to something that might maybe work, and it ends up just being something that he can’t handle. It all falls apart.” In Freddie’s mind, a relationship with Carly “would have happened by now if it was ever going to happen. It’s been 15 years!”

Fortunately, Freddie and Carly’s story is far from over. In fact, it’s getting a prequel!

“Later in the season, there’s some backstory on [Freddie and Carly’s] feelings,” Kress reveals. “It all starts to come together, and that’s going to be really cool for the fans to learn about why their dynamic is the way that it is.”

How are you feeling about all things #Creddie after watching the first two episodes of iCarly’s third season? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your hopes for what’s next.