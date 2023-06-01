Fellow Travelers: Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey Make Love Across Four Decades in Sweeping Showtime Limited Series — Watch First Trailer

As a fitting kickoff to Pride Month, Showtime on Thursday unveiled the first footage from its forthcoming Matt Bomer-Jonathan Bailey period love story Fellow Travelers.

The teaser trailer — which was first glimpsed on EW.com (and can be viewed above) — offers flashes of the decades-spanning romance between Bailey’s earnest and optimistic Tim Laughlin and Bomer’s charismatic and intimacy-avoidant “Hawk” Fuller.

Based on Thomas Mallon’s novel, and adapted by Homeland/Ray Donovan vet Ron Nyswaner, the eight-episode drama charts the pair’s 35-year relationship, from their first meeting in the McCarthy-era ’50s through to the AIDS epidemic in the ’80s.

Per Vanity Fair, the sex scenes in Fellow Travelers between White Collar alum Bomer and Bridgerton star Bailey will mark “uncharted territory for mainstream” television.

“Not that it will be shocking to people, but I hope when people watch it, they’re like, ‘Oh, wow. They really went for it,’” exec producer Robbie Rogers told the mag. Added Bailey: “I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer also is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person. That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it.”

Fellow Travelers is slated to premiere this fall on Showtime.