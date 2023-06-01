Cruel Intentions TV Series Sets Its Cast, Including a Star of the Original Movie

Cruel Intentions is ready to play another dangerous game… and now we know who the players are.

Amazon’s adaptation of the 1999 movie has announced its cast, according to our sister site Variety, with one actor from the original movie returning: Sean Patrick Thomas, who played music teacher Ronald in the film version, will play Professor Chadwick on the TV series.

The main cast also includes Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill) as Caroline, Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine) as Lucien, Brooke Lena Johnson (YOU) as Beatrice, Sara Silva (The Boys) as CeCe, John Harlan Kim (9-1-1) as Blaise and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type) as Annie.

The series follows “two ruthless step-siblings who would go to great lengths to stay on top of the social pyramid. In this case, their focus is the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do anything to preserve their power and reputations, even attempt to seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States,” per the official description.

In addition to the main cast, Laura Benanti (Younger) will recur as Caroline’s mother Claudia, and Jon Tenney (The Closer) will play U.S. Congressman Russell in a recurring guest star role.

Amazon handed an eight-episode series order to the adaptation back in April, either to air on Amazon Prime Video or Freevee. Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) will write the pilot along with Sara Goodman (of the original Gossip Girl). NBC attempted a version of the story in 2016 with original star Sarah Michelle Gellar, but it never got picked up to series.

