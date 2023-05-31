Tuesday Ratings: CW Dramas Grow, America's Got Talent Dominates

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s America’s Got Talent season opener dominated the first Tuesday of the off-season. The 10 Network Shows Still on Bubble!

NBC | AGT (with 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating) was down from last May’s season premiere (6.3 mil/0.8). In turn, that Hot Wheels showmercial (2.3 mil/0.3) fell shy of what Dancing With Myself debuted to out of AGT a year ago (2.7 mil/0.4).

THE CW | With a much quieter playing field, Superman & Lois (672K/0.1) rose to its best audience in six episodes and third-best of the season, while Gotham Knights (390K/0.1) drew its largest audience in four.

FOX | Beat Shazam (1.1 mil/0.2) and Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.1 mil/0.2) were steady.

ABC | The Game Show Show‘s finale did 1.8 mil and a 0.2.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.