Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Says 'The End Is Here' on Day of (Series?) Finale: It Was 'A Truly Magical Experience'

Roy Kent is in his feelings again. Ted Lasso Finale: Ending Explained (Spoilers)

Just hours after Ted Lasso‘s presumed series finale dropped on Apple TV+, two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein marked “the end” of the show on Instagram, referring to it as “a show about love, made with love, by the funniest, most beautiful and kindest people on the planet.”

“There’s too many things I want to say and not enough words to express them,” he wrote. “But for now I’ll just say this: Ted Lasso was a truly magical experience… From all the writers, to every member of the crew to every single actor, no matter how small their part, to all the post production team, everyone brought their A game and their warmth to the making of Ted Lasso. I will miss getting to live in that world with them.

“Ted Lasso changed my life in every conceivable way,” he continued. “I will always feel grateful for it. Thank you to everyone who watched the show and believed and cared about it in ways we could never imagine. And to Jason [Sudeikis] and Bill [Lawrence] and Brendan [Hunt] and special boy Joe Kelly, and all the cast and crew, thank you for everything. I learned so much, I laughed all the time and I made friends for life. I will cherish it always. It’s been fxxxing wonderful.”

Fellow Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, who plays AFC Richmond club owner Rebecca Welton, also marked the end on Twitter, along with a photo of Rebecca’s signature high heels in the stands at Nelson Road.

Thank you so much for all the love. RW/HW. ❤️💙💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/JlIaCbly7Q — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) May 31, 2023

Wednesday’s Ted Lasso finale culminated in Coach Lasso’s return to Kansas, where he was reunited with his son Henry. As a result, Rebecca announced that Roy Kent would take over as head coach of AFC Richmond, while Beard and Nate stayed on as his assistant coaches. For a complete recap, click here.