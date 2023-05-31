The Ted Lasso Finale Planted the Seeds for Multiple Spinoffs — Which Would You Want to See Ordered to Series?

Ted Lasso wrapped its three-season run on Wednesday with a pretty definitive series finale — but is the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy ripe for franchising? Ted Lasso Finale: Ending Explained (Spoilers)

The 75-minute sendoff culminated in Ted’s return to Kansas, where he was reunited with his son Henry. But an epilogue of sorts also planted the seeds for several spinoffs — including, but not limited to:

* A direct continuation of Coach Lasso’s story that picks up in the United States, as our title character plots his next move. Perhaps it involves a coaching gig with Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), where he’d be reunited with a newly unretired Zava.

* A sequel series with everyone but Ted — an offshoot by name only that focuses on the Greyhounds’ first season with new head coach Roy Kent. Alternatively, a London-set spinoff could focus on a newly created AFC Richmond women’s football team.

* A Sam-centric spinoff that sees the star athlete return to Nigeria to play football for his home country — a series that places greater emphasis on the character’s home life and introduces the rest of the extended Obisanya family.

Now, some fans are already floating a theory that the above-mentioned epilogue was a dream sequence — a quick succession of events that Ted dreamt up during his transcontinental slumber — but we don’t buy it. Namely because there were too many small details that Ted wouldn’t have been privy to — for instance, he never encountered wedding guests Red and Darren, who Coach Beard met during his “Beard After Hours” excursion in Season 2. So, keeping with the idea that everything we saw was rooted in reality, and paved the way for several possible spinoffs, we want to know: Do you want more Ted Lasso? Do you need more Ted Lasso? Drop a comment and let us know which of these prospective offshoots you’d watch, and how you’re feeling about a potential extension of the series.