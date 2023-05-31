Miracle Workers' Delayed Season 4 Gets New TBS Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

TBS’ Miracle Workers — the cable network’s last remaining live-action original series — will at last return with Season 4 this summer. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The cable network announced Wednesday that the delayed fourth installment, which was initially earmarked for a January premiere, will finally bow on Monday, July 10 at 10/9c.

Dubbed Miracle Workers: End Times, Season 4 features returning stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass as all-new characters “in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees,” per the official description.

“In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs,” the synopsis reads. “Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi).”

Season 4 will also include guest appearances from Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney and Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and singer Lisa Loeb.

TVLine’s cable TV scorecard has been updated with this scheduling news. Excited for the long-delayed return of Miracle Workers? Sound off in the comments below.