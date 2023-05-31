Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh on Whether Michaela Will Move on With Jared: 'Who Knows If She's Ready?'

The good news is that Manifest returns with the remaining 10 episodes of Season 4 this Friday on Netflix. The bad news? Michaela Stone, co-captain of the lifeboat, will be going through it emotionally.

After Zeke’s tragic death in Season 4 Part 1, upcoming episodes find her struggling with the loss of her late husband as the passengers gear up for the impending Death Date (and the potential end of the world).

“She’s got a scene with Ben [in Part 2] where she basically tells him, finally, why she’s been quiet and just in her own world,” Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela, tells TVLine. “[Zeke] was her only person that understood on a romantic level. She’s got Jared, but he doesn’t get the sci-fi aspect of everything she’s been going through, so she really lost her counterpart. Ben’s got his own stuff going on, and as much of a good brother as he is, it was her and Zeke, so she’s really struggling.”

Part of that struggle will be figuring out where Jared fits into the equation. Showrunner Jeff Rake teased back in November that Jared will have been “respectful” of Michaela’s grief in the coming months. But with Zeke gone, does that set the stage for them to rekindle their pre-Flight 828 romance?

“I think it’s always going to be a will-they-won’t-they [situation] until the end of the show where we get that answer,” Roxburgh teases. “I think that now that Zeke’s out of the picture — [Jared] has always been her best friend — there’s that natural inclination to fall back into things. Who knows if she’s ready or not, and whether or not it will happen? But I think it’s inevitable that something’s on the table.”

Manifesters, how are you feeling about this? Are you Team Michaela and Zeke, or Team Michaela and Jared? Sound off below!