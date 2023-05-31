TVLine Items: Lessons in Chemistry Date, Gemstones Trailer and More

Brie Larson will be cooking and fighting the patriarchy on Apple TV+ this fall.

The streamer has set a Friday, Oct. 13 premiere date for its adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry, based on Bonnie Garmus’ novel. The series will debut with its first two episodes, followed by new installments weekly on Fridays through Nov. 24.

Set in the early 1950s, the show follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), “whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society,” reads the official synopsis. “When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.”

Starring alongside Larson — who also serves as an exec producer — are Lewis Pullman (Outer Range), Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder), Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Patrick Walker (The Resident) and Thomas Mann.

* CNN journalist Lisa Ling has joined CBS News as a contributor, making her debut later this summer.

* HBO has released a trailer for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3, which debuts Sunday, June 18 at 10/9c. Newly announced recurring cast include Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, Stephen Schneider, Iliza Shlesinger, Sturgill Simpson and Casey Wilson.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for World’s Best, a hip-hop musical comedy co-written by and starring Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), who also co-wrote the film’s original songs. The movie premiere Friday, June 23.

