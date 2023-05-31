In Justified: City Primeval Trailer, Raylan Teaches a Ruthless Killer a Lesson About Touching His Daughter Willa

Raylan Givens is a protective pop who will indeed pop you good if you lay your mitts on his daughter, as seen in the full trailer for FX’s Justified: City Primeval limited series.

Inspired by the late Elmore Leonard’s crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit and premiering Tuesday, July 18 with its first two episodes, the sequel series finds Raylan (played again by Timothy Olyphant) still living in Miami, to which he relocated in the original series’ finale.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway, though, steers Raylan to Detroit, where he crosses paths with sociopath Clement Mansell aka “The Oklahoma Wildman” (Boyd Holbrook) — all as his and Winona’s daughter Willa (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter Vivian) tags along!

The cast for Justified: City Primeval also includes Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) as legal eagle Carolyn Wilder, Adelaide Clemens (Rectify) as Mansell’s girlfriend Sandy, Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) as a Detroit cop, Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline) and Victor Williams (The Affair) as Detroit police detectives, and Vondie Curtis-Hall (For the People) as a storied bar owner.

