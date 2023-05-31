Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Here's Where You Can Rewatch It Before Seeing the Hit Sequel

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is looking like the very real deal, in the wake of so many mid superhero movies. To date, the Into the Spider-Verse sequel has a 95% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, and most every review is loaded with superlatives.

But Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out so long ago (December 2018!), maybe you’d like a refresher before slinging yourself to the Cineplex to venture Across the Spider-Verse. Here is where and when you can rewatch (or enjoy for the very first time!) the Oscar-winning animated film.

WHERE TO WATCH INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

The good news is that, unless your cord is cut, FX scheduled a handful of airings pegged to the movie sequel’s Friday, June 2 release. Specifically, you have four imminent chances to go Into the Spider-Verse, on Thursday, June 1 at 7/6c and again at 9:30 pm… Saturday, June 3 at 10 pm… and Sunday, June 4 at 2:30.

WHERE TO STREAM INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

Because it’s airing on FX, you can of course fire up Into the Spider-Verse via FX Now. But in addition, the animated flick is streaming on both fubo (which offers a free trial and has cord-cutting plans starting at $74.99/month; sign up here) and DirecTV (which also offers a free trial and has cord-cutting plans starting at $64.99/month (sign up here).

WHAT ARE THE SPIDER-VERSE FILMS ABOUT?

Into the Spider-Verse — directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, off a screenplay by Phil Lord and Rothman — winningly served up a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, using a bold, groundbreaking visual style. The first movie introduced us to Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he accidentally uncovered the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, “where more than one can wear the mask.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, off a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham, continues Miles’ odyssey.

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse’s very existence,” reads the synopsis. “But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must set out on his own to save those he loves most. Anyone can wear the mask — it’s how you wear it that makes you a hero.”

The Across the Spider-Verse voice cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld (as Gwen Stacy), Brian Tyree Henry and Luna Lauren Velez (as Miles’ parents), Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker), Jason Schwartzman (as The Spot), Issa Rae (as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman), Karan Soni (as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India), Daniel Kaluuya (as Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk) and Oscar Isaac (as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099).

WATCH A TRAILER BELOW

