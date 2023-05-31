Treat Williams Mourns John Beasley: 'His Narration Gave Everwood Its Soul'

Everwood‘s Treat Williams is paying tribute to his former costar John Beasley, who died on Tuesday at the age of 79. TV Stars We Lost in 2023

“My dear friend John Beasley has passed,” TV’s erstwhile Andy Brown wrote on Twitter. “His narration gave Everwood its soul. His acting gave Everwood its gravitas. His friendship gave me laughter and joy. I so loved this man. RIP my brother.”

Beasley’s acting career began at the age of 45, with a recurring role on the short-lived ABC drama Brewster’s Place, opposite Oprah Winfrey. That was followed by guest turns on Early Edition, Millennium, Judging Amy and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

In 2002, he booked his first series-regular gig as Irv Harper on Everwood, which ran for four seasons and ended in 2006. Later on, he starred opposite Cedric the Entertainer and Niecy Nash on the TV Land sitcom The Soul Man, which wrapped its five-season run in 2016.

Additional TV credits included Boston Legal, CSI: Miami, Detroit 1-8-7, Harry’s Law, NCIS, The Resident, Treme and Your Honor. On the big screen, he appeared in such films as The Mighty Ducks, Rudy, The Sum of All Fears, Walking Tall, The Purge: Anarchy and 2022’s Firestarter remake.