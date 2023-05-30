The Idol Trailer: The Weeknd Preys on Lily-Rose Depp in Twisted HBO Music Drama From Euphoria Creator

“Never trust a dude with a rat tail” is just one lesson to be gleaned from the full trailer for HBO’s controversial new series The Idol.

Premiering Sunday, June 4 (9/8c), The Idol follows a down-on-her-luck songstress named Jocelyn, who is “determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America,” per the show’s official logline. “Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights, or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?”

The Idol stars Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (as Tedros), Lily-Rose Depp (as Jocelyn) and Troye Sivan, along with Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son and Hank Azaria.

Series co-creators Sam Levinson, The Weekend and Reza Fahim are executive-producing alongside Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joe Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert and Sara E. White, with all episodes directed by Levinson.

Though not included in the trailer, it was recently revealed that The Idol takes place in the same universe as Levinson’s other HBO series Euphoria. In fact, according to a report from Vulture, Euphoria’s Maddy (played by Alexa Demie) makes a cameo in The Idol‘s first episode.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for an extended first look at The Idol, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be watching?