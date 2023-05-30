TVLine Items: Succession Ends on High Note, Ms. Pat Show Renewed and More

The Roy family’s farewell bash was well-attended on Sunday night. Streaming TV: What's Renewed? Canceled?

The Succession series finale drew just shy of 3 million viewers on Sunday night (across HBO linear telecasts and Max), marking both a 68-percent improvement over the Season 3 finale and a series high.

Prior to the finale, the series’ Sunday night high had been set by Episode 6 of the farewell season, which drew 2.75 million viewers.

TVLine readers gave Succession‘s last episode an average grade of “B+,” while Season 4 overall earned an “A.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Emmy-nominated comedy The Ms. Pat Show has been renewed for Season 4 at BET+, Deadline reports.

* Fox News’ Sean Hannity will moderate a town hall with former President Donald Trump on Thursday, June 1, from Clive, Iowa. The pre-taped event will air at 9/8c.

* Fox has released a trailer for its coming reality competition series Stars on Mars, premiering Monday, June 5 at 8 pm. Watch:

* Prime Video has released the full trailer for I’m a Virgo, its mythical coming-of-age comedy in which Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) plays a 13-foot-tall young Black man from Oakland, Calif. All seven episodes release Friday, June 23. Watch: