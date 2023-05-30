Sarah Snook Gives Birth, Watched Succession Series Finale With Her Newborn — See First Photo

Sarah Snook watched the series finale of Succession with a very special first-time viewer.

Shiv Roy’s twice-Emmy nominated portrayer on Monday shared a photo of her watching the acclaimed HBO drama’s final episode, whilst holding her firstborn child.

The baby’s name and gender has not yet been revealed.

Snook revealed that she was pregnant at Succession‘s Season 4 premiere event on March 20, at which time she was 32 weeks along. The child is her first with TV personality/fellow Aussie/husband Dave Lawson. (Snook also is a stepmother to Lawson’s son from a prior relationship.)

Snook’s Succession character, Shiv, was similarly revealed to be pregnant, midway through the final season.

“It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with… it breaks my heart that it is all over,” Snook said in the caption that accompanied the photo of her and her tot. “But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all… so that makes me grateful.

“To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top,” she continued. “I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.”

As for the new addition to her life, Snook said, “I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”