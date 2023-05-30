Ted Lasso: This Is the Clearest Sign Yet That the Series Is Over

Well, this looks pretty definitive. Ted Lasso Finale: 15 Burning Questions

Just hours ahead of Ted Lasso‘s Season 3 finale, new photos taken by the series’ production designer reveal that sets for the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy have already been torn down — our clearest indication yet that the series, in its current form, is over.

“Well it’s the last episode of #TedLasso tonight,” Paul Cripps wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of what remains of Nelson Road and the Crown & Anchor. “I’ve been on this show since May 2019 and it was emotional finishing…. Hope you all enjoy the last episode and it gives you what you need if not what you want. Peace! We are out!”

In a second Instagram post, Cripps shared several additional photos he took during the “emotional last scene wrap,” which show series co-creators and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt addressing cast and crew while huddled in the Greyhounds’ locker room:

Ahead of the Season 3 finale tonight, Ted Lasso himself took to social media early Tuesday to essentially bid farewell.

“A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London,” the “character” reflected on Twitter, before announcing, “Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end.”

Sudeikis has said publicly that Season 3 marks “the end of this story we wanted to tell,” although he has left the door open for the franchise to continue in some form, perhaps via a spinoff. (Officially, Apple TV+ is referring to Season 3, Episode 12 — which drops at midnight ET — as a season finale; see: Exhibit A.)

“I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks… to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudeikis told our sister site Deadline in March. “I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue, is lovely.”