With Paramount+'s Limited-Time $5.99/Month Showtime Bundle, Catch Up On Yellowjackets, Star Trek and More

If you act with warp speed, you can cash in on a discounted subscription of Paramount+ bundled with Showtime — before the streamer rebrands itself and increases its prices.

When Paramount+ debuts its rebrand as Paramount+ With Showtime on Tuesday, June 27, the premium ad-free plan will cost $11.99 per month, a $2 increase from the current price. The “Essential” plan, which has ads and doesn’t include Showtime, will go up in price as well (to $5.99 per month, a dollar bump over the current price). But if you act fast, you can get three months of the premium plan for the monthly price of an essential one!

What’s the Paramount+ Limited-Time Deal?

Until Sunday, June 4, you can get three months of the premium Paramount+ and Showtime bundle for just $5.99/month for the first three months. (That’s a full 50% off the usual subscription price.) Your plan will then renew at the regular price of $11.99/month.

PARAMOUNT+ and SHOWTIME BUNDLE: SIGN UP NOW

($5.99/month for first three months)



How to Sign Up for the Paramount+ and Showtime Deal:

Signing up for the bundle is easy. Simply visit the Paramount+ website, select “Get It Now” and choose the Premium + Showtime bundle (this will allow you to stream ad-free). Once you’ve selected your plan, you’ll be asked to create an account and enter payment information, and then let the streaming begin!

What’s Included in the Paramount+ and Showtime Bundle?

If you subscribe to the bundle, you get access to Paramount+ originals such as Fatal Attraction, 1883, 1923, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole, Star Trek: Picard, Wolf Pack, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown and Criminal Minds: Evolution. The streamer also offers subscribers movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Teen Wolf: The Movie and Devotion, and live sports action from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League and March Madness (punctuated by highlights, replays and expert analysis via CBS Sports HQ). Plus, you can stream CBS series including Survivor, NCIS, Young Sheldon and The Equalizer the day after they air

You’ll also get full access to Showtime originals including Yellowjackets, Billions, The Chi, Your Honor, Waco: The Aftermath George & Tammy and more. You also can watched critically acclaimed movies, like Everything Everywhere All At Once (which won seven Academy Awards, including for Best Picture), The Fabelmans, Bodies Bodies Bodies and Midsommar.

