Barry Series Finale Recap: Did Barry Get a Shot at Redemption? (Plus, Grade It!)

Barry took its final bow on Sunday, but who survived a very bloody series finale?

Sunday’s finale opens with Fuches luxuriating in the bath when he gets a call from Hank telling him he can deliver Barry, showing him a captive Sally and John on FaceTime as proof. An enraged Barry, meanwhile, buys an arsenal of guns, leaving the store fully strapped up with no one batting an eye. Plus, the D.A. announces he’s reopening Janice’s murder case, with Jim Moss accusing Gene of manipulating Barry into killing her. Sally admits to John that they’re fugitives because Barry escaped from prison after “he killed a lot of people.” She’s a killer, too, she adds, and she breaks down in sobs telling her son he’s a good person, apologizing profusely for being a bad mom.

Fuches arrives at Hank’s corporate complex, and both men are backed up by a crew of armed gunmen. Fuches demands to see John — and again needles Hank about killing Cristobal. He even offers to walk away and leave Hank alone forever if he’ll just admit he killed Cristobal. Hank bursts into tears at this, confessing: “He was the love of my life. It wasn’t supposed to happen. I just wanted to be safe.” But when his men bring out John, Hank collects himself and informs Fuches that the deal is off. Fuches then pulls out a gun and shoots Hank (!), and both sets of gunmen open fire on each other (!!), with dead bodies lying everywhere. Fuches falls on top of John to protect him, and he leads him outside just as Barry is arriving and promising to God that he’ll sacrifice himself to make sure John is safe. Fuches hands John over to Barry and gives him a nod before disappearing into darkness. Sally managed to avoid the gunfire, but Hank is in bad shape, grasping the hand of Cristobal’s bronze statue as he dies.

Barry and Sally hole up in a motel room with John, and she tells Barry that she saw Gene and he might go to jail for Janice’s murder: “You need to turn yourself in.” Barry hesitates, though: “I don’t think that’s what God wants for me.” He believes he’s been redeemed, even though Sally reminds him he hasn’t done anything to earn that redemption. He says they’ll regroup once they get back home… but when he wakes up, Sally and John are gone. He rushes to Gene’s house, where Gene is locked in his bedroom with a gun and contemplating suicide after seeing all the news reports accusing him of killing Janice. Gene’s agent Tom tells Barry that Sally and John aren’t here, but Gene is in a dark place: “You’re the only one who can save him… This is an opportunity to do the right thing.” Barry considers this and tells Tom to call the cops so he can turn himself in — but just then, Gene bursts out of his bedroom, shooting Barry in the chest. Barry can only say “Oh wow” before Gene shoots him right between the eyes.

We jump forward to an older Sally basking in applause after directing a high school production of Our Town, with a teenaged John in the audience. A male teacher at the school invites Sally out for coffee, but she gives him a firm “no.” Instead, she drives home alone and happy, with flowers beside her on the passenger seat, while John hangs out with a friend, who shows him a movie called The Mask Collector. It’s the movie about Barry’s life, with a former soldier getting off the bus in L.A. and stepping right into an acting class. The movie version of Gene (who has a British accent, for some reason) encourages Barry to find his acting voice — but Gene also has a nefarious mob connection, and Barry finds him standing over Janice’s dead body. Gene orders him to help him cover it up (“You’re a soldier! Now do your duty!”), and Barry ends up in prison, later breaking out and rescuing Sally and John from armed thugs before Gene shoots him dead right on the theater stage.

The movie’s end card tells us that Gene is now serving a life sentence for killing Janice and Barry, and Barry was buried at Arlington with full military honors. John seems satisfied with this ending — no matter how far it is from the truth.

