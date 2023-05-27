Manifest Season 4, Part 1 Recap: Here's Where We Left Off — WATCH

Manifest‘s final 10 episodes arrive next Friday on Netflix, which leaves little time to catch up on the turbulent first half of Season 4. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Press PLAY on the above video for our breakdown of the biggest moments from Part 1 of the supernatural drama’s fourth and final season, including — SPOILER ALERT — Zeke’s tragic death in the midseason finale and the dizzying revelation that the Death Date applies to the entire world, not just the Flight 828 passengers.

Heading into Part 2 (which releases Friday, June 2), after Angelina unleashed a devastating volcanic fissure, new episodes find the passengers facing “severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry,” according to the official synopsis. Additionally, “A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.”

As Michaela grieves her late husband Zeke, she will team up with her old flame Jared to find new methods to investigate Callings. Meanwhile, Ben and Saanvi attempt to collaborate with the Registry authorities, which only leads to dire results for the passengers. Plus, a mythological event “reactivates Cal’s sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina’s nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day.”

What do you hope to see in Manifest’s final episodes? Watch our recap video above, and share your thoughts and predictions below.