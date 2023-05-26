Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Series Wrap Video: Here's What Happened After the Final Scene Was Shot — WATCH

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading lady Rachel Brosnahan is celebrating series-finale day by offering fans a peek behind the curtain.

Just hours after the Emmy-winning comedy’s last episode dropped on Amazon (full recap here), the actress took to Instagram to share a handful of behind-the-scenes images from “Four Minutes.” Included at the end of the photo gallery: Video of what transpired immediately after series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who wrote and directed the swan song, wrapped the final scene (watch it above).

“This marvelous adventure changed my life in more ways than I can count,” Brosnahan wrote in the same Instagram post. “I met some of the greatest people I’ve ever known and now get call them family, mentors and friends. I went to television boot camp and learned how to be a better performer, leader and producer. I wore stunningly beautiful clothes, ate an embarrassing amount of prop food, got the middle finger from Alex [Borstein] daily. I grew up. I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed.

“Everyone says it but they’re lying because our crew is the best in the business,” she continued. “So many folks have been pouring their time and talent into this show since it’s first season and none of this would have been possible without their dedication. We had the greatest cast and writers and producers and department heads and Amy Sherman-Palladino steering our ship. She trusted all of us with her baby and pushed us to be better. And you watched it! You were wind in our sails through long days and tough nights. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and will be for a long, long time. Tits up to the final chapter.”