No Joy for Euphoria Fans: Season 3 Pushed to 2025 — and It's Not the Only Popular HBO Drama Being Delayed

It’s pencils down and viewers bummed. HBO’s Euphoria will have an even longer break between Seasons 2 and 3 than it did between Seasons 1 and 2, our sister site Deadline reports. Between the writers’ strike, series creator Sam Levinson’s commitment to The Idol and in-demand star Zendaya’s busy schedule, Euphoria, which aired its sophomore season finale in 2022, won’t return until 2025 — at the earliest.

“Euphoria is one of those [shows] that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” HBO exec Francesca Orsi says. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing post on Idol.”

Although the cabler’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon continues to shoot Season 2 in hopes of premiering in the summer of 2024, George R.R. Martin has said that his other prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has shut down its writers room. Work on new seasons of The Last of Us and The White Lotus has also ground to a halt. “We were looking at The Last Of Us for some time in 2025,” Orsi said. “And The White Lotus was ideally looking to go in 2024, but there’s some question about timing of the strike…

“I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later,” she added. “Otherwise, we will have to assess what is the end of the ’24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025. At this point, those shows that I’m looking to air wouldn’t necessarily be ready if this strike [were to] last six to nine months. So yes, that’s a big question for us, but I think we’ll cross that road once we come to it.”