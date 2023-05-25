The Flash Boss Details 'Final, Epic' Arrowverse Crossover Event That Wound Up a Casualty of Cancellation

Had The Flash kept “Run, Barry, Run!”-ing for one more season, fans of the (extended) Arrowverse might have laid witness to one last, multi-show crossover event. The Flash Series Finale: Every Big Moment!

Showrunner Eric Wallace shared with EW (ahead of the strike) that at one point, “I originally had a two-year plan involving Seasons 9 and 10.” And somewhere in there would have been a crossover event stemming from a live-action adaptation of “The Blackest Night,” a comic book storyline involving Nekron, Lord of the Unliving, and the death-fueled Black Lantern Corps.

“Back in Season 8, we set up the Blackest Night storyline with Deathstorm (played by Robbie Amell),” Wallace told EW. “When Deathstorm was defeated, the emotional vibrations went all the way back to the Netherverse and another dimension to Nekron.”

The ramifications of that, Wallace said, would have culminated in “one final, big, huge epic crossover, getting everybody — if you’re on a show or not — back together.” And because Nekron was involved, Wallace would have been able to “bring back characters that are dead.”

According to EW, Wallace’s crossover plan would have involved (unspecified) characters from The Flash, Superman & Lois, DC’s Stargirl (since cancelled) and HBO Max’s Titans (also since cancelled).

Also on Wallace’s wish list, which was dashed by the news of a final, and short, Season 9, was a deeper, but ultimately glossed-over, origin story for Khione; an adaptation of the graphic novel The Forever War, to open Season 10; and the return of Tom Felton’s Julian Albert and Shantel VanSanten’s Patty Spivot, who would have been revealed to now be married crimefighters named Hot Pursuit.