Ted Lasso's Paley Center Finale Event With Cast Abruptly Cancelled

The Paley Center for Media’s Ted Lasso finale screening and cast panel has been cancelled, just five days ahead of the ticketed event.

All ticket holders were informed of the cancellation Thursday morning, and should receive an automatic refund. Series co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, who are both writers on the show, as well as fellow stars Hannah Waddingham, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Cristo Fernandez, Billy Harris, Kola Bokinni and James Lance, were all supposed to be in attendance.

The cancellation is presumably related to the ongoing writers’ strike. TVLine has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment.

Apple TV+ still isn’t confirming that Ted Lasso will conclude with Season 3 — even after a penultimate episode that seemed to suggest that Ted’s time in Richmond is coming to an end.

The season finale, titled “So Long, Farewell,” drops Wednesday, May 31.