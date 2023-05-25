How To With John Wilson to End With Season 3 at HBO — Get Premiere Date

You’ll have to figure out how to do things on your own soon enough: HBO’s How To With John Wilson is ending with its upcoming third season, the network announced on Thursday.

We also have a premiere date for John Wilson‘s final run: The six-episode Season 3 will debut Friday, July 28 at 11/10c. In it, host and filmmaker John Wilson “continues his heartfelt mission of self-discovery, exploration, and observation as he films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on six new deceptively simple and wildly random topics,” like how to find a public restroom, how to work out, and how to clean your ears.

The quirky docu-comedy follows Wilson as he explores various topics like how to make small talk or how to throw out your batteries, with his investigations leading in strange and unexpected directions. The series is executive-produced by Nathan Fielder and earned an Emmy nomination in 2022 for best writing in a nonfiction series.

“As we started work on Season 3, I found it exciting to think of it as the last one. It ended up opening a lot of narrative possibilities that weren’t available to us before and gave us the freedom to try some really ambitious stuff,” Wilson said in a statement. “So if you’re a fan of the show — thanks for watching, and buckle up, because there’s a crazy trip you’re about to take.”

