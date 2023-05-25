Sign Up for Sling TV by May 30 and Get a Free Week of the FX Movie Channel

Don’t have plans for the weekend? Sign up for Sling TV to enjoy a limited-time deal that allows you to stream the FX Movie Channel’s library of current and classic films ranging from Jordan Peele’s Us to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s True Lies.

What Is Sling TV’s FXM Free Preview Offer?

Through Tuesday, May 30 (so act fast!), Sling TV is granting new subscribers free access to FXM for one week. (The channel is normally accessed through a $6 add-on.) With FXM, you can stream movies including 27 Dresses, Hidden Figures, Jojo Rabbit, Alien Covenant, Date Night, On the Basis of Sex, Antebellum, A Quiet Place and more. With late-night TV gone dark during the WGA strike, what better time to finally host that week-long movie marathon you’ve been craving?

When you sign up for Sling TV, you also gain access to all the other perks the streamer has to offer, including a variety of entertainment and news channels, as well as more movies, 50 hours of DVR storage and up to three device streams.

($40/month for Sling Orange; $45/month for Sling Blue;

$60/month for Orange + Blue)



How to Sign Up for the FXM Free Preview

Simply sign up for any Sling TV subscription by visiting Sling TV’s homepage and selecting “Try Us Today.” The rest of the process is extremely intuitive. You’ll need to enter an e-mail, create a password, choose a plan, add any extra add-ons, and share payment information. Then you can start streaming the many films on FXM for one week, free!

How to Sign Up for FXM After the Preview Deal Ends

If your one-week FXM preview leaves you wanting more, Sling TV is offering a second deal to get FXM at a discounted price. Until Tuesday, June 6 you can get $10 off your first month’s subscription. But the deal doesn’t end there. You can then add Hollywood Extra (which includes FXM and other channels) for an extra $3/month, instead of the usual $6. After the first discounted month, your subscription will renew at the regular price (outlined below).

What Are the Subscription Options for Sling TV?

If you’re a sports fanatic, or looking for something appropriate for the whole family, you may want to sign up for Sling Orange. The regular price is $40/month and you gain access to 30-plus channels including sport and cartoon networks. Sling Orange is great for those hoping to tune in to Monday Night Kickoff, NBA Basketball, but also want to stay up to date on Yellowstone. (The downsides? You don’t get local channels, and you can only stream on one device.)

If you prioritize news and entertainment and want access to more channels (including local channels), you can sign up for Sling Blue for $45/month which includes 45-plus channels and the ability to stream on three devices. As with Sling Orange, you have 50 hours of DVR space, thousands of movies and TV shows on-demand, and you can customize your viewing experience by adding Extras.

For a slightly higher monthly fee, you can subscribe to a combination plan. At $60/month, Sling offers the Sling Orange + Blue plan, with which you can enjoy the best family options from the Orange plan with the abundant and local access from the Blue, and stream on up to three devices. In select markets, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are a near total replacement for full cable service.

(This post was sponsored by Sling TV however content was independently developed by TVLine. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.)