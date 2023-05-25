Idris Elba Takes on a Plane Full of Terrorists in Trailer for Apple's Hijack

Idris Elba’s new Apple TV+ thriller Hijack is giving us major Passenger 57 vibes… and we’re not mad at that at all. What's New on Netflix, Apple TV+ and More

The streamer has released a trailer for the upcoming series — debuting Wednesday, June 28 with the first two episodes — and in it, Elba plays Sam Nelson, a passenger on an airplane that suddenly gets taken over by a crew of ruthless terrorists. Sam blends in with the crowd at first, but what the terrorists don’t know is he is a highly skilled negotiator… and he’s about to put those skills to the test.

Sam wants to get home to his family, so he approaches the terrorists ready to wheel and deal: “Let me make you an offer.” But soon enough, he’s recruiting the rest of the passengers to fight back by any means necessary. “It’s either us or them,” he declares. “And I can tell you: It’s not gonna be us.”

Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) co-stars as counter-terrorism expert Zahra Gahfoor, who does her best to help Sam and the passengers from the ground. George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal) serve as co-creators of the series, which plays out in real time across seven hour-long episodes.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Hijack