Ratings: Jeopardy Ties The Voice Finale for Tuesday Win, Gotham Knights Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters tied NBC’s The Voice finale for the Tuesday demo win, while CBS’ FBI finale copped the night’s largest audience.
ABC | Jeopardy! Masters (with 5.8 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating) and Judge Steve Harvey (2.2 mil/0.2) both dipped week-to-week
NBC | The Voice (6 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “B+”; read recap and sound off!) was down a tick from its previous finale (7 mil/0.6).
CBS | FBI (6.3 mil/0.4, reader grade “A”; read recap), International (5.3 mil/0.3) and Most Wanted (4.7 mil/0.3) all dipped with their season finales.
FOX | Beat Shazam (1.2 mil/0.2, weigh in on the changes) and Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.1 mil/0.2) both returned to lows all around.
THE CW | Superman & Lois (594K/0.1, read post mortem) grew… to its second-smallest audience, while Gotham Knights (325K/0.0) dipped to a new audience low.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.