Tina Turner, Iconic Singer, Dead at 83

Grammy Award-winning music legend Tina Turner, known for hit songs such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Proud Mary,” has died at the age of 83. According to our sister site Deadline, the singer dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll passed away today at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, after suffering from a long illness.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement to Deadline.

Turner won 12 Grammy Awards during her career and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. Additionally, three of her singles — “River Deep – Mountain High” (1999), “Proud Mary” (2003), and “What’s Love Got To Do With It” (2012) — were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, in 1991 with her husband Ike Turner and again in 2021 as a solo artist.

Turner’s life was the subject of the 1993 film What’s Love Got to Do with It, which was based on her 1986 autobiography I, Tina and starred Angela Bassett as the singer and Laurence Fishburne as Ike Turner. Bassett and Fishburne both earned Oscar nominations for their performances, with Bassett winning a Golden Globe. Turner’s story was also depicted in the Broadway production Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

On the TV side, HBO in 2021 released the documentary Tina, with Turner participating in the project. Turner also appeared as herself in an episode of Ally McBeal, in which Ally won a dance contest to be one of Turner’s back-up singers in the bar.