Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Full Season 2 Trailer — Including a First Look at the Lower Decks Crossover!

Set your phasers on fun.

Paramount+ on Wednesday released the full trailer for Season 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — which among other things lets slip a first peek at the previously announced crossover episode that guest-stars Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, as live-action versions of Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler.

A photo of said crossover was also released, as was the poster (down below) for Strange New Worlds S2, which premieres Thursday, June 15.

In Season 2 of the well-received Star Trek: Discovery offshoot, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations.

The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies.

Strange New Worlds also stars Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga.

Additionally, Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) will return as James T. Kirk, and new addition Carol Kane (Taxi) recurs as Chief Engineer Pelia.

As for the Lower Decks crossover, in addition to featuring live-action versions of Newsome’s Beckett Mariner and Quaid’s Brad Boimler, the episode — directed by TNG alum/Picard co-star Jonathan Frakes — will also feature animation.

Want scoop on Strange New Worlds, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.