Here’s a story that will make you flip: HGTV’s renovated Brady Bunch house is officially on the market.

The network announced Wednesday that the 1970s-style home, which was used only for the exteriors of the classic sitcom, and which HGTV purchased in 2018 for $3.5 million, is up for sale for the not-so-slim price of $5.5 million.

A whopping $1.9 million was invested into the property, and those enhancements included an additional 2,000 square feet (and a full second story to replicate the sitcom’s interior) as well as the iconic floating staircase, the burnt orange-and-avocado green kitchen, the kids’ Jack-and-Jill bathroom and a recreation of the TV family’s backyard, complete with a swing set, teeter totter and Tiger’s dog house.

The extensive renovations were depicted in the 2019 series A Very Brady Renovation, which saw hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott work alongside surviving original Brady Bunch cast members to recreate the home in meticulous detail. Adding authentic touches, like that signature green floral living couch, struck a nerve with fans and garnered more than 28 million viewers across all seven episodes.

The Brady Bunch, which ran from 1969-1974 on ABC, followed Mike and Carol Brady and their blended family of six children and live-in housekeeper Alice as they tackled everyday problems — like a football to the nose — while living under one roof.

HGTV will next tackle the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, converting a Southern California home into a real-life dreamhouse inspired by Mattel’s Barbie. The series, hosted by Ashley Graham, is set to air this summer.