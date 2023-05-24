Heartstopper: Paris Is Yearning in First Photos From 'Emotional' Season 2 — Plus, OMG, Tao Has a New 'Do!

Heartstopper fans, if only Heartstopper fans, will understand when I say that there is almost too much to unpack in the Season 2 photos that Netflix released on Wednesday. (Check out the whole batch here.)

A few of the shots are standard-issue: Kit Connor’s Nick Nelson looking for all the world like the golden retriever that he is, Joe Locke’s Charlie Spring gazing, obviously, at his newly minted boyfriend in the halls of Truham, Tobie Donovan’s Isaac Henderson loading up on reading material in his happy place. But other pictures… well, they are more revealing.

That Nick and Charlie go on a class trip to the City of Love and, by appearances, take full advantage of its romantic opportunities isn’t news. But why is Kizzy Edgell’s Darcy Olsson so sulky while canoodling with her girlfriend, Corinna Brown’s Tara Jones? And is that William Gao’s Tao Xu on an actual date with Yasmin Finney’s Elle Argent? Are they expecting friends, or is all of that popcorn for them? And OMG! Tao seems to have ditched his much-maligned trademark hairdo for a sharp new cut!

“Continuing the story of Nick, Charlie and the rest of the Heartstopper gang for Season 2 has been an absolute privilege,” EP Patrick Walters said in a statement. Series creator/writer “Alice Oseman and I have been able to watch the actors evolve their performances in every way, and this season is so emotional because of their amazing work. Get ready!”

In the Emmy-winning LGBTQ+ drama’s sophomore season, which drops on Thursday, Aug. 3, “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship,” per the show’s official logline. At the same time, “Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges, and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Click here or on the photo gallery above to check out the images.