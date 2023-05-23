Sharing access to Stranger Things among friends and family members not living in the same household now comes with an additional fee for American users.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that U.S. subscribers will be charged $7.99 per month for sharing their account with someone outside of the home. So if your sister or brother or best friend wants to watch Eleven & Co. take on Vecna under your username and they don’t live with you, you’re going to have to pay up.

Netflix plans start at $6.99/month for the ad-supported tier, $9.99/month for the basic tier, $15.49/month for the standard tier and $19.99/month for the premium tier.

Subscribers on the standard plan can add up to one extra member, while those on the premium plan can add up to two extra members. However, additional users “cannot be added to ad-supported plans, partner packages, or third-party billed accounts,” per the streamer’s support page.

Netflix previously issued a password sharing crackdown in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Argentina and the Dominican Republic beginning last August. In January, the streamer expanded its crackdown to Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain.

How do you feel about Netflix cracking down on password sharing? Will you shell out the extra $8 a month? Sound off in the comments.