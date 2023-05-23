King Kong and XL Monsters Populate Netflix's Skull Island — Get Release Date and Watch Teaser

Netflix has tendered an invitation to Skull Island, by way of a release date and first teaser trailer for the animated series from Legendary Television.

Set to release all episodes on Thursday, June 22, Skull Island promises to take viewers on “a thrilling adventure as a group of kind-hearted explorers rescues Annie (voiced by Parenthood‘s Mae Whitman) from the ocean, unaware that their act of heroism will lead them to the treacherous Skull Island — home to bizarre creatures and terrifying monsters, including the mighty titan himself, Kong.”

The series’ voice cast includes Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as the protagonist Charlie, Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever) as Mike, Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face) as Cap and Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis) as Irene.

Skull Island — which was first announced back in January 2021 — is created, written and executive-produced by Brian Duffield (Cocaine Bear, Love and Monsters), with Jacob Robinson, Brad Graeber, Jen Chambers and Thomas Tull also serving as executive producers.

The animation is by way of Powerhouse Animation, whose previous work includes Castlevania and Blood of Zeus.

Are you ready to go ape over Skull Island?