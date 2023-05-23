Makeup Dramedy Glamorous Sets June Release Date on Netflix — First Look

Consider your summer officially snatched. Netflix’s Glamorous, a new dramedy about the beauty industry that’s already drawing Ugly Betty comparisons, has set a release date of Thursday, June 22.

Miss Benny (Love, Victor) stars as Marco Mejia, “a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison,” per Netflix’s official synopsis. “It’s Marco’s first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.”

Glamorous also stars Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City) as supermodel-turned-CEO Madolyn Addison, Zane Phillips (Legacies) as Madolyn’s son Chad, Jade Payton (Dynasty) as Madolyn’s assistant Venetia, Michael Hsu Rosen (Tiny Pretty Things) as Marco’s shy love interest Ben, Ayesha Harris (Daisy Jones & The Six) as graphic designer Britt and Graham Parkhurst (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Marco’s not-shy love interest Parker.

Guest stars include Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Charlene Incarnate, Chiquitita, Diana Maria Riva, Joel Kim Booster, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Matt Rogers, Monét X Change, Nicole Power, Priyanka, Ricardo Chavira and Serena Tea — some of whom you can see below in the first-look photos released by the streamer.

The CBS Television Studios production is created by Jordan Nardino, who executive-produces alongside Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment.

Scroll down for more first-look photos from Glamorous, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.