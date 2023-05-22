The SEAL Team Cast Says a Sad Goodbye in Season 6 DVD Extra

“I wanted to cry.”

One of the SEAL Team stars candidly shares that feeling about Max Thieriot’s exit in TVLine’s exclusive peek at one of the extras on the SEAL Team Season 6 DVD set, which comes out Tuesday, May 23 (shop Amazon or Walmart).

SEAL Team Season 6 followed the titular elite Bravo Team, led by Jason Hayes (played by David Boreanaz), as they rebounded from the devastating ambush in Mali that left the team forever altered and its future unknown.

The three-disc DVD set includes all 10 episodes and nearly one hour of special features, including deleted scenes and a gag reel.

In one of the DVD extras, previewed above, Boreanaz and others open up about Thieriot exiting the role of Clay Spenser midway through Season 6. (No spoilers here on the how!)

“It’s always sad to lose a cast member,” Boreanaz acknowledges. But on the other hand, “It’s been such an amazing time to see [Max] grow.” (Thieriot of course now stars on CBS’ Fire Country, which he co-created based on his own experiences growing up in Northern California fire country.

