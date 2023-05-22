Mrs. Davis: Will There Be a Season 2?

Betty Gilpin’s Simone is heaven-sent in Mrs. Davis, but is the A.I.-fighting sister due for a second act? It appears not.

Although a Peacock rep declined to comment, a source at the streamer confirms to TVLine that there are no plans for the acclaimed dramedy — which ended its inaugural eight-episode season on May 18 — to return for a second season.

The news was foreshadowed earlier this month with the reveal of Mrs. Davis’ abrupt Emmys strategy shift. As our sister site Variety reported, the show — which was originally set to enter the comedy series race — will now compete as a limited series.

Mrs. Davis followed Gilpin’s hero nun on a nonsensical quest to find the Holy Grail in the hopes of putting an end to the titular, all-knowing algorithm, which controls half the population. Last Thursday’s finale wrapped up the show’s Season 1 arc, making it ideally suited for the limited series race.

In addition to Gilpin, the series starred Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) as Wiley and Andy McQueen (Outer Banks) as Jay. David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier rounded out the ensemble.

Tara Hernandez (Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) served as creators/EPs, with Hernandez handling showrunning duties.

How do you feel about Mrs. Davis not returning for Season 2? Share your opinions below.